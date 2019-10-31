Hoteliers at summer destinations in Greece are expressing worries about the course of bookings from Britain following the new extension to the country’s departure from the European Union.

The uncertainty over a series of issues related to the exchange rate of sterling and the fears of less informed Britons about border controls have already resulted in a slump in the flow bookings over the last few days, while the announcement of a general election in Britain on December 12 has added to the confusion.

Notably, by end-January every year, up to 50 percent of bookings from Britain have already been made.