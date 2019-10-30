Proposal on vote of overseas Greeks submitted to parliamentary committee

The government submitted to the Parliament's Constitutional Revision Committee on Wednesday the proposal for granting overseas Greeks the right to vote from their country of residence.

The text on the revision of article 54 of the Greek Constitution foresees that the conditions that Greeks will have to fulfil to be able to vote from abroad - such as having a tax number, the years spent abroad or the minimum time needed to have lived in Greece – will be specified by law.

The same will apply for the number of expats who will be able to run in local party tickets.