Three protest rallies planned in central Athens on Thursday

TAGS: Protest, Rally

Three separate protest rallies are expected to cause traffic diruptions in central Athens on Thursday.

Students who are protesting mainly about the abolition of a law that banned police forces from entering university grounds to tackle crime will gather at Propylaea at noon and then march towards the Parliament.

Members of the Communist Party-affiliated trade union PAME will hold a rally against planned changes to the law granting asylum to migrants outside the Parliament at 1 p.m.

Anti-racist groups will also march towards Parliament protesting against the asylum bill at 6 p.m.

