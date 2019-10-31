Three protest rallies planned in central Athens on Thursday
Three separate protest rallies are expected to cause traffic diruptions in central Athens on Thursday.
Students who are protesting mainly about the abolition of a law that banned police forces from entering university grounds to tackle crime will gather at Propylaea at noon and then march towards the Parliament.
Members of the Communist Party-affiliated trade union PAME will hold a rally against planned changes to the law granting asylum to migrants outside the Parliament at 1 p.m.
Anti-racist groups will also march towards Parliament protesting against the asylum bill at 6 p.m.