Minister pledges to have emergency line 112 ready by year-end

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the digital governance minister, reiterated on Thursday a government pledge to have the pan-EU 112 emergency phone number up and running by the end of 2019.

Speaking at an event organized by the general secretariat for civil protection in Athens on Thursday, Pierrakakis said authorities have resolved important problems of the system, such as including the required software in all smartphone brands.

The secretariat’s head, Nikos Hardalias, said the call-free 112 number will only be used in a “great emergencies” as its purpose is to assist in difficult circumstances.

The line will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and will allow the immediate location of the caller.