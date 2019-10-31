Anti-narcotics officers announced Thursday they arrested three people and seized 1905 kilos of cocaine in a major drug bust in Athens.

The ring members were identified as one Croatian and two Albanian nationals.

Officers raided an apartment in the district of Agios Dimitrios where they found the cocaine packed in parcels and hidden in sand-filled baking trays which were placed inside a kitchen oven.

They also found 534,000 euros in cash and another 200,000 euros in a second apartment in the nearby district of Ilioupoli. It was not clear when the raid and the arrests took place.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis congratulated law enforcement officers on his Twitter account, posting a video showing officers digging out the cocaine parcels from the sand.

