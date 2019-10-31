New Library | Athens | November 1 & 2

We Need Books, an Athens-based NGO dedicated to creating small libraries and cultural spaces that provide marginalized refugees and migrants with access to literature, information, conversation and company, is launching its new venue, a multilingual library, on November 1 and 2 in the downtown Athens district of Kypseli. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for drinks and snacks on the first day, and at 11 a.m. on the second with children’s games and activities.

We Need Books Library, 7 Evias, Kypseli, weneedbooks.org