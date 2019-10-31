Cyprus rescues 28 Syrians, Lebanese aboard boat

Police in Cyprus say they have rescued 28 migrants, including nine children and four women, aboard a small boat located off Cape Greco on the Mediterranean island nation's southeastern tip.



A marine police vessel escorted the boat Thursday to a nearby harbor where the 14 Syrian and 14 Lebanese migrants disembarked for processing.



Police said the migrants' boat set sail from Tripoli, Lebanon.



Lebanon’s defense minister, Elias Bou Saab, said during a visit to Cyprus earlier this month that his country and the Cypriot government have agreed to work together on curbing boatloads of migrants from reaching the island.



Saab said Lebanon would convey information to Cypriot authorities to better coordinate in heading off such arrivals.



He said the Lebanese navy had stopped migrants trying to reach Cyprus “many times.” [AP]