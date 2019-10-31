Servant of Two Masters | Thessaloniki | To December 15

The cunning Truffaldino agrees to become an errand boy for two separate masters in order to double his income. But the natural blunderer makes a complete mess of an already complicated situation in his masters' households, though a happy ending awaits all. The National Theater of Northern Greece is staging Carlo Goldoni's popular Venetian comedy “The Servant of Two Masters” for the second year in a row in a production directed by Michalis Sionas. Every Friday, the show features supertitles in English. For details and tickets, visit www.ntng.gr.

Vassiliko Theater, White Tower Square, tel 2315.200.200