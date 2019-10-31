Greek health minister announces hiring of 800 new doctors

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias announced Thursday that 800 doctors will be hired to work at public hospitals around the country.



Speaking to Antenna TV, Kikilias said the positions are for doctors with a license to practice from 2011-12 onward.



“Eight hundred doctors of all specializations will not go abroad; they will stay here in our country,” he said, bemoaning the departure of scores for Germany and the United Arab Emirates at the height of Greece’s financial crisis.



He said the ministry has already agreed on the hirings with Greece’s main national healthcare provider EOPYY.