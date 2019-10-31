NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek health minister announces hiring of 800 new doctors

TAGS: Health

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias announced Thursday that 800 doctors will be hired to work at public hospitals around the country.

Speaking to Antenna TV, Kikilias said the positions are for doctors with a license to practice from 2011-12 onward.

“Eight hundred doctors of all specializations will not go abroad; they will stay here in our country,” he said, bemoaning the departure of scores for Germany and the United Arab Emirates at the height of Greece’s financial crisis.

He said the ministry has already agreed on the hirings with Greece’s main national healthcare provider EOPYY.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 