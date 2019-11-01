The procedures for granting asylum to refugees need to be radically reformed so that the examination of applications can be accelerated and those who are genuinely entitled to protection can be identified.



It has become abundantly clear however that a single law is not enough to address the migration issue. At the same time we also need our borders to be protected more effectively, we need international mobilization, and we need the refugees and migrants to be distributed more evenly across the country, not to mention integration policies.



But even if we had all this, it would still fall short. The government is right to recognize that this is not a problem that can be solved, only managed.