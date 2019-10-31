Tsipras says ND government ‘making a mess’ of migration

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday accused the conservative administration of “making a mess” of the immigration crisis, while also saying that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis indulged in far-right populism on the issue before coming to power.

Speaking in Parliament, the former prime minister said that as opposition leader, Mitsotakis “rode the wave of far-right populism” and made unfair and misguided attacks against SYRIZA.

“I feel that you are trapped between your pre-election rhetoric and the gravity of the problem,” Tsipras said.

The SYRIZA leader said that, faced with the surge in migrant arrivals, the New Democracy government has just discovered that migration is an international political problem.

“Welcome to reality,” he said.