Cabinet meeting focuses on draft bill for diaspora vote

A draft bill aimed at granting full voting rights to diaspora Greeks dominated a cabinet meeting Thursday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailing the initiative as “a very big success” which “solves a decades-long problem.”



Mitsotakis was referring to the fact that the government managed to secure the support of more than 200 MPs for the motion despite initial objections, particularly from the main leftist opposition SYRIZA. A vote is expected in the 300-member House in due course.



According to the legislation, diaspora Greeks will be able to vote at embassies, consulates or other venues selected by authorities, with their vote counting toward the overall election result.