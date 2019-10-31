The Energy Ministry presented a new bill on the electricity market on Thursday that introduces a series of important shifts, including an end to the ban on dismissals of staff hired at the Public Power Corporation (PPC) from now on.

The bill also sets out conditions for the voluntary redundancy programs that will apply regarding the closure of lignite-powered plants, which sources say will concern more than 2,000 PPC employees.

It further includes incentives to attract new managers, the introduction of a flexible framework for providing incentives to consumers, and a drastic reduction in the discounts that PPC staff and former staff enjoy.

The government’s objective, Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said, is to “modernize PPC, making it more flexible and efficient, without the straitjacket for state companies.”

