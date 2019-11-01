Anastasiades says Nicosia will ‘not waver under threats’

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said the Mediterranean island will “not waver under threats” and continue efforts to reach a peace settlement.



“We will not waver under threats and we will continue to fight for the issue,” Anastasiades said after being awarded with an honorary law degree from the Law School of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Thursday.



Stressing that the Cyprus dispute is an international law and European Union issue, Anastasiadis said that Nicosia will take part in any negotiations the UN Secretary General believes necessary “to prepare the ground for talks leading to a viable and functional solution of the Cyprus issue.”