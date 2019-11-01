Leros: Protest against plans to move more migrants to the island

Authorities and locals on Leros are protesting against plans to move more migrants to the Aegean island.



In comments made to Rodiaki newspaper, Leros Mayor Michalis Kolias said that island facilities currently hold around 3,000 migrants at a capacity of 800.



He also slammed plans to transfer to Leros some 40 migrants from the island of Symi, and urged local residents to prevent the boat from disembarking the migrants.



“Is it possible that 40 percent of the island’s 8,000 population are migrants?,” he said.