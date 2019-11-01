Prof. George Pagoulatos named new DG of ELIAMEP think-tank

European politics Professor George Pagoulatos has been named the new director general of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), replacing Dr Thanos Dokos, who was appointed deputy national security adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the think-tank said on Friday.

Congratulating Dokos on his appointment in an announcement, ELIAMEP hailed his “valuable contribution,” saying he “provided a model for young researchers and personnel of ELIAMEP with his open mindedness and sharp thinking, his integrity and civility.”

“He was always an excellent ambassador for ELIAMEP and his country, honest, well informed and without prejudice on sensitive issues of foreign policy,” ELIAMEP said.

It also welcomed Pagoulatos, vice-president of the board and a member since 2013, to the helm, describing him as “one of the most distinguished Greek social scientists, with an expertise in European political economy.”

“He assumes a strategic role at a time when ELIAMEP undergoes a phase of renewal, seeking to further strengthen its presence within Greece and beyond. Our basic guiding principles remain unchanged: independence, documented knowledge and openness to the outside world, always with an emphasis on Europe,” said Loukas Tsoukalis, president of the ELIAMEP board.

Pagoulatos is professor of European politics and economy at the Athens University of Economics and Business, and visiting professor at the College of Europe in Bruges. He has served as director of strategy and senior adviser to prime ministers Loukas Papademos and Panagiotis Pikrammenos. He holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford, where he was a Rhodes scholar, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton. He has published extensively in academic outlets and the press.