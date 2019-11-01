An Evening with Bruce Dickinson | Athens | November 4

Best known for his work as lead singer of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson is also an airline pilot, entrepreneur, author and broadcaster whose life reads like a novel, so it was no surprise that in 2017 he decided to publish his memoirs, titled “What Does This Button Do?” Now he is touring with his one-man show, “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson,” in which he shares anecdotes from his childhood in Worksop, Sheffield and boarding school in Oundle, Northamptonshire, and subsequent fascinating life. During the second part of the show he will respond to questions from the audience, so come prepared. Tickets, which cost 39, 49, 75 and 90 euros, are available at ticketmaster.gr. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100