Fulbright Polymorphia | Athens | November 2 - December 7

The Fulbright Foundation is raising funds for its scholarship program with an art exhibition and sale, hosted in cooperation with the i-D ProjectArt venue. Titled “Fulbright Polymorphia,” the show aims to highlight the diversity of expression that characterizes the contemporary visual art scene and the arts in general with a selection of original works and limited-edition prints and photographs by established and up-and-coming artists. To find out more about the event and the works that are on sale, visit www.fulbright.gr. The show opens at noon on Saturday, November 2, and opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission costs 2 euros for adults and is free of charge for children.

i-D ProjectArt, 12 Kanari & Sekeri, Kolonaki, tel 210.322.1801