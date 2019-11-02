Greece’s ministers know that they are addressing a public thirst for good news. Some, however, have a tendency to get carried away by these expectations, going on to announce or leak half-baked ideas about tax cuts or breaks, and then get themselves tied up in knots to rescind them.

The impression created by such hasty announcements is that the government is operating in experimental mode. This does nothing to help it get on with its job and it certainly does nothing for economic sentiment.