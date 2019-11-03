Regional governors and mayors in nine areas of Attica are to receive maps highlighting specific areas at risk of flooding so they can take precautionary measures.



The maps, to be provided by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection, will also include areas that had been declared in a state of emergency in the last four years.



The nine regions deemed to be most at risk are next to rivers or the sea, according to a risk management plan drafted by the Environment Ministry.

These areas are Nea Makri in eastern Attica, the Saronida-Anavyssos-Palaia Fokaia and Vari-Agia Marina-Koropi areas of southeastern Attica, Mesogeia, Loutraki and the areas of Megara-Nea Peramos and Aspropyrgos-Elefsina in western Attica, the areas around Lake Marathon and the Kifissos River.