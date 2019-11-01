ATHEX: Stocks head higher for another week

The benchmark index of the Greek stock market posted a weekly advance at the end of Friday’s session, buoyed by Standard & Poor’s credit rating upgrade for Greece and hopes that DBRS will follow suit. That enthusiasm appeared to run out of steam on Friday though, as trade slumped and the main index ended marginally lower on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 880.36 points, shedding 0.25 percent from Thursday’s 882.57 points. On a weekly basis it rose 0.92 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.22 percent to 2,184.18 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.08 percent and small-caps earned 0.19 percent.

The banks index eased 0.16 percent, as Piraeus shrank 1.28 percent, National fell 0.53 percent and Alpha slipped 0.05 percent, while Eurobank climbed 0.44 percent. Cenergy Holdings grew 1.95 percent and OPAP rose 1.85 percent, as Aegean Air lost 1.71 percent and Sarantis slid 1.39 percent.

In total 42 stocks saw gains, 44 took losses and 42 stayed put.



Turnover was the lowest of the week, amounting to 45.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s 71.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 1.06 percent to close at 65.03 points.