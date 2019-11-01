Fall sales begin, possibly for the last time

The fall sales started on Friday across Greece and are scheduled to run through November 15.

This could be the last autumn store discount period following complaints by retailers who argue that the spring and fall sales add next to nothing to their annual turnover. In response, the government is considering liberalizing sales and offers regulations.

As is the case on the first Sunday of every sales period, retail stores will be open this Sunday. This also includes department stores and supermarkets, and opening hours will vary from company to company and from city to city.