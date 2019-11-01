ATM charges end for remote islands

Banks are not only freezing the charge hikes they had planned to impose on customers, following pressure from the government, but they are also abolishing some other charges previously introduced.

Eurobank said in a statement on Friday that it is suspending the charge for reissuing a debit card PIN, while also expanding its decision to undertake the cost of cash withdrawals from other banks’ cash machines to a further 14 remote areas of the country.

Since September, customers in 16 areas without a Eurobank ATM have not been charged for getting cash from their Eurobank accounts through other banks’ cash machines. They are Astypalaia, Kasos, Kastellorizo, Lipsoi, Tilos, Fournoi, Oinousses, Samothraki, Psara, Donoussa, Iraklia, Koufonissia, Sikinos, Schinousa, Kythira and Ithaki. Eurobank is now expanding the waiving of this charge also to Nisyros, Leros, Halki, Ikaria, Agathonissi, Anafi, Kimolos, Folegandros, Meganissi, Hydra, Methana, Agistri, Kea and Elafonissos.



Likewise, National has waived its charges on certain ATM services from 25 areas where the bank does not have a cash machine, and Alpha will do the same in 16 areas as of November 11.

Piraeus Bank announced it is waiving charges on a series of services through other lenders’ ATMs, such as balance inquiries, and changing/unblocking PINs etc.