Police evacuate squat in central Athens, detain four

Four people are detained during a police operation on Saturday morning to evacuate a squat in central Athens, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The listed, three-story building, located at the corner of Maromateon and Derigny, belongs to the nearby Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), and had been occupied by anarchists for about 13 years, the report said.

It was built in 1930 and is named “Vancouver Apartment.” Since 2014, it started operating as an open social and cultural centre for anarchists.

Four individuals evicted from the building were led to police headquarters GADA. Municipal employees also took two dogs found in the squat.



Police vans have blocked the streets around the building.