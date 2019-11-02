Mitsotakis: Shanghai expo 'excellent opportunity to showcase Greece-China ties'

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an excellent opportunity to showcase the strong Greece-China relationship despite future global uncertainties, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Xinhua in an interview.

The Greek leader, whose country is one of the guest countries honored at this year's expo, said he will be in Shanghai on November 2-5, leading a business delegation of 68 companies representing the most dynamic sectors of the Greek economy.

Greece's influence throughout the centuries in the Western world in arts, science and politics has been well documented. Today Greece is recognized worldwide as a welcoming country that inspires visitors by sharing its culture, wisdom and vision, Mitsotakis said.

"The Greek 'spirit of sharing' expresses the country's readiness to bridge the geographical distance between Greece and China by building long-term relationships, at a time when Greece is restoring its position on the global business map as an extrovert country, open to trade and investment," he said.

Mitsotakis said Greece and China have established a powerful and enduring friendship based on mutual respect for each other's cultural legacies, as well as a strong trade and economic relationship.

The global supply chains flow through Greece and China, and both countries depend on a robust and expanding world trade, he added.

"The sectors for which we would like to see further improvement in our cooperation with China include the agricultural sector, investment in transport and infrastructure, the maritime sector, energy, telecommunications, innovation, research and technology and of course tourism," he said when asked about Greece's expectations for the forthcoming expo.

The second CIIE runs from November 5 to November 10 in Shanghai with a larger scale than the first one. Over 500,000 buyers and visitors from home and abroad are expected at the expo, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

Greece-China relations are now at their highest point ever and continue to develop, Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece will continue to intensify political exchanges at the highest level, while preserving the growing momentum of bilateral relations in all fields of cooperation.

Greece looks forward to further promoting the two countries' relationship through events like the Ancient Civilizations Forum, which the two countries jointly launched in 2017, he said.

"I want to reassure you that my government is committed to creating an enabling, business friendly environment for all investors, regardless of whether they are domestic or foreign. Chinese investors are welcome in Greece, and we will keep working on improving an already favorable environment," he underlined.

The Greek prime minister also congratulated the People's Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding and its important achievements, saying the country has risen again and "claimed its pivotal role in the international system" within the 70 years.

"During these 70 years, China has not only changed itself, but also the world around it, creating growth opportunities and reshaping commercial and cultural routes," which is a critical factor for stability in its region and beyond, Mitsotakis said.

[Xinhua]