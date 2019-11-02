Transport authorities intend to ensure that designated lanes for buses and trolley buses in Athens are respected by drivers, as the city’s urban transport organization (OASA) plans to reactivate surveillance cameras.

The exclusive use of these lanes by buses and trolley buses had waned in recent years due to a lack of traffic police and because OASA did not have the financial resources to maintain the surveillance cameras and monitor the recorded footage.



The reactivation of the cameras is part of OASA’s drive to improve passenger transport, as it will significantly reduce the traveling times of buses and trolley buses. The reduced time of rides will in turn allow more routes per shift.



Attica has a total of 52.3 kilometers of bus lanes. However, according to OASA workers, only 10 kilometers of these lanes are used exclusively by buses and trolley buses.