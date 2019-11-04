Rescue workers seek two women in Evia mountains

Rescue workers on Monday continued their search for two women, aged 62 and 60, who went missing on Sunday afternoon after climbing the Kadi mountain near Aliveri on western Evia.

The two sisters set off for the mountain to pick mushrooms, according to their relatives who notified the police when they found their car but could not find the women.

As temperatures dropped close to freezing on Sunday night, there were fears about the womens' fate but a search by the EMAK emergency unit's mountaineering team failed to locate them.