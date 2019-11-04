Greece to play increasingly prominent role on international stage, AHI hears

The significance of Greece and Cyprus in the new strategy of the US in the southeastern Mediterranean was highlighted at a discussion organized by the American-Hellenic Institute (AHI) in Washingtion.

Referring to an "arc of instability" stretching across southeastern Europe, the AHI President Nick Larigakis described the destabilizing role of Turkey, emphasizing that its actions have undermined Washington's strategic interests in a crucial geopolitical region.

"If we can't defend our interests before a country like Turkey, which is a NATO member, then we will have no credibility opposite countries like Russia, Iran and China," Larigakis said while also expressing his satisfaction that US foreign policy no longer views Greece and Cyprus through the prism of Turkey but recognizes their own strategic value.

Addressing the discussion, Newsmax website correspondent John Gizzi expressed his conviction that Greece's role in the southeastern Mediterranean will continue to develop steadily over the coming years.

Pointing to the increasingly unpredictable behavior of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan becoming increasingly unpredictable, Gizzi noted that Ankara's reduced credibility comes at a time that Washington is seeking credible and capable regional partners.

According to Gizzi, Greece is to play an increasingly prominent role on the international stage.