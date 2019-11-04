Residents of Chios block access to migrant camp in symbolic protest
Residents of Chios early on Monday blocked the road leading to the island's Vial reception facility in a protest against the camp's growing migrant population.
The residents have said that they will scale up their protests if central government authorities do not extend an operation to decongest the camps on Lesvos and Samos to their island too.
Some 5,000 migrants are currently being hosted at the camp which is several times above its maximum capacity.