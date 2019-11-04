BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Juneyao Air Co. to launch Athens-Shanghai flights in July, Greece says

TAGS: Business, Transport

Chinese airliner Juneyao Air Co. will launch direct flights connecting Shanghai to Athens in July, Greece's tourism ministry said on Monday. 

Juneyao and Greece have signed a deal on the new route during a three-day visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Shanghai.

Tourism accounts for about a quarter of economic output in the Mediterranean country, which saw a record number of about 33 million visitors last year. 

About 125,000 Chinese tourists visited Greece in 2018 out of a total 140 million who travelled abroad. Athens wants Chinese tourist arrivals to quadruple to 500,000, the ministry said. 

"The agreement for a direct Athens-Shanghai air connection will be crucial to achieve that goal," Greece's secretary general for tourism, Konstantinos Loulis, said in a statement.

[Reuters] 

 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 