Two of China's largest banks moving to Greece

Two of China's biggest banks plan to do business in Greece, the Bank of Greece, has announced.

Specifically, the central bank informed the Development Ministry on October 31 about the establishment of branchs of a branch of Bank of China (Europe) Luxembourg.

The branch is to be located at Mesogeion Avenue, 2, and has a launch date of November 1, the BoG said.

Further, the central bank on October 25 informed the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Europe) SA, which is based Luxembourg, that it can set up a representative office in Greece.