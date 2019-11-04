Student protest rally in Athens marred by violence

A demonstration by students in central Athens on Monday was marred by violence when hooded youths lobbed homemade firebombs at riot police officers who responded by firing tear gas to disperse them.

Unidentified assailants broke away from the demonstration and threw stones and firebombs at police close to Parliament.

Students are protesting education reforms by the conservative government including its plans to put a stop to the so-called "eternal students" by obliging undergraduates to finish their degrees within a maximum time period and its abolition of the asylum law that had banned police from campuses.

Students are also calling for the recruitment for more university professors and staff.