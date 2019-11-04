Five children injured in school bus accident

Five children were lightly injured on Monday afternoon when their school bus collided with a car in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula.

Based on initial information, there were nine kids on the bus when the accident happened at the corner of Krinis and Spetson Streets. The injured were transferred to children's hospital Pedon.



Police was on the scene to establish the circumstances of the accident but no information was immediately available on the cause of the crash.