Three attacks on police riot units took place within the space of an hour on Monday near the Athens University of Economics and Business.

The first incident occurred at around 3 p.m. when unknown assailants threw rocks at a riot police unit stationed on Derigni Street.

That was soon followed by a similar attack on officers on nearby Mavromataion Street.

The third attack, involving firebombs, targeted a unit on Spyrou Trikoupi Street.