Nick Waterhouse | Athens | November 8

TAGS: Music

After an amazing sold-out show last month, LA-based singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse is coming back to perform at Athens's Fuzz Club on Friday, November 8. Delivering an evocative blend of classic rock'n’roll with garage and soul sounds, Waterhouse will present hits such as “Dead Room,” “I Can Only Give You Everything” and “Don‘t You Forget It.” Tickets are on sale online at www.viva.gr and by phone at 11876, with prices starting at 25 euros. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Club, Pireos 209 & Patriarchou  Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817 

