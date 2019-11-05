Prison employee accused of murder detained until trial

An examining magistrate on Thursday decided to detain until his trial a 50-year-old prison employee from Megara, western Attica, accused of killing his wife’s 48-year-old brother and attempting to kill the latter’s spouse last Thursday.

According to investigators, the suspect shot the 48-year-old brother and his wife at the home of his estranged wife. During his testimony before an investigating magistrate, the 50-year-old claimed he did not remember what happened on the night.

He reportedly told police that he had decided to commit suicide that evening and went to his wife’s house to see his child for the last time.

His lawyer claimed the man is suffering from mental health problems.