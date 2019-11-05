Eight gangs busted in Attica in 2nd half of October

The Greek Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday that its officers had made 1,740 arrests in Attica for various offenses in the second half of October, while also unraveling eight criminal gangs in the same period.



Of the arrests, one was for murder, 17 for robberies, 249 for thefts, 237 for drug-related offenses, 69 for gun law violations and 453 for violations of residency laws.



Of the eight criminal rackets, three were engaged in drug trafficking, one in migrant trafficking, and the rest were involved in robberies, burglaries, thefts, forgeries and smuggling.