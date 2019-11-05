NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Delta squad to hit streets again this weekend

TAGS: Security

Officers of the Greek Police’s new restructured motorcycle-riding Delta squad are to get back to work this weekend as part of a broader plan by the conservative government to increase citizens’ sense of security in their neighborhoods.

Dismantled by the previous leftist government, the recreation of the Delta squad was one of Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ key pre-election pledges.

Initially, 50 officers are to take to the streets with dozens more to follow in the coming months. 

