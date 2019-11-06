No amount of outside political will is enough to improve conditions at Greek universities, unless it is coupled with a similar attitude inside the institutions.Faced with a culture of decay, many students in this country have opted to compromise rather than react to the deterioration in conditions. Many of their professors have done likewise.

However, during recent student union meetings, a new majority has managed to overpower the customarily more vociferous minorities that are in favor of the highly disruptive practice of sit-in protests. This news represents an early yet welcome sign of how things could change.



It’s time that the silent majority in the country’s university amphitheaters woke up.