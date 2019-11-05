Investor interest in the Greek state’s UltraFast BroadBand (UFBB) project illustrates the swing toward infrastructure: A total of 10 investors have expressed non-binding interest in the project, including one from abroad. The latter is Oman Fiber Optic (OFO), which is based in Muscat, Oman.

The other nine interested parties are Greek enterprises, led by telecommunications giants Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind. Two energy companies (Public Power Corporation and State Grid) and four construction companies (Avax, Intrakat, Mytilineos and Terna Energy) are also interested.

The UFBB project is turning heads both due to its sheer size and investors’ swing toward infrastructure projects in recent years. This is the biggest jointly funded project for the development of broadband infrastructure in the European Union, budgeted at 870 million euros including value-added tax.