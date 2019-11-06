Greek ship ferries 75 more migrants to mainland
A ship bringing 75 migrants and refugees from the eastern Greek island of Lesvos to the port of Piraeus arrived on Wednesday morning.
After disembarking at Piraeus port, the migrants boarded buses en route to unspecified facilities on the Greek mainland.
A government spokesman said Tuesday that authorities aim to decongest island camps with the transfer of 4,000 refugees to shelters on the mainland by the end of November.