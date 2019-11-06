NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek ship ferries 75 more migrants to mainland

TAGS: Migration

A ship bringing 75 migrants and refugees from the eastern Greek island of Lesvos to the port of Piraeus arrived on Wednesday morning.

After disembarking at Piraeus port, the migrants boarded buses en route to unspecified facilities on the Greek mainland.

A government spokesman said Tuesday that authorities aim to decongest island camps with the transfer of 4,000 refugees to shelters on the mainland by the end of November.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 