Worker killed in explosion at Larco plant

A 55-year-old worker has been fatally injured after an explosion on Wednesday at the plant of nickel producer Larco in Fthiotida, central Greece, local media report.

His death was confirmed by the president of the metal workers’ union in Fthiotida, Panagiotis Politis. Politis added that the body of the victim had not yet been recovered.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.

Energy Minister Costis Hatzidakis extended his condolences to the family of the victim. In a tweet, the minister vowed that authorities will investigate the cause of the deadly blast and hold those responsible accountable.

