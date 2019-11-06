Historians Mazower, Kalyvas among luminaries to join 'Greece 2021' committee

Mark Mazower has gained international repute for his books on modern European history

Historians Mark Mazower and Stathis Kalyvas are among several eminent academics who will join a committee that will oversee preparations to mark the bicentenary of the 19th-century revolt against Ottoman Turkey that led to the creation of the modern Greek state, it emerged on Wednesday.

Nicos Mouzelis, an emeritus sociology professor at the London School of Economics, and Konstantinos Tsoukalos, a renowned Greek sociologist and criminologist, are also to join the panel.

Mazower has forged a solid reputation over the years with a series of books on the modern history of Europe with a particular focus on the Balkans.

A professor of political science at Yale University and Gladstone Professor of Government at Oxford University, Kalyvas is also an editorial commentator for Kathimerini.

The head of the "Greece 2021" committee is Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, the former head of the Athens Olympics Organizing Committee.