‘Hansard’ in HD | Athens | November 7

Photo: Catherine Ashmore

The Athens Concert Hall is screening a live performance from the National Theater in London of Simon Woods’ new play “Hansard: The Official Report of All Parliamentary Debates,” a witty and devastating portrait of the governing class in the UK, directed by Simon Godwin and starring Olivier Award-winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings. Tickets for the high-definition screening, which is co-organized with the British Embassy and the British Council in Athens, cost 15 euros. It starts at 9 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr