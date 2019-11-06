Launch for Greek section of European Federalists

As of Friday, the Union of European Federalists (UEF) will have a Greek section, with the establishment of the Hellenic Association for the Federation of Europe (HUEF) at a general assembly to take place at the premises the European Parliament in Athens.



The HUEF’s temporary president, Yannis Papageorgiou, who is an associate professor at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, will open the assembly and talk about the reasons it is being set up and its aims, while Daphne Gogou, a member of the UEF Executive Bureau, will make a short presentation on the Federalist movement, its proposals and how Greece fits into all this.



The assembly will then be called upon to approve the statement of principles and the statutes of the new association and to elect a provisional governing body.



The UEF is a pan-European, nongovernmental, nonpartisan political organization dedicated to the promotion of European unity.



It was founded in 1946 in the belief that only by uniting in a European Federation could the states of Europe overcome the divisions of the past and ensure a future of peace and economic prosperity for the continent.



For over 70 years, the UEF has been the leading voice in the promotion of European unity and an early campaigner for all key milestones in the development of the European Communities and then the European Union.



Today the UEF is engaged in promoting a united, strong, democratic and federal Union with more power and resources to act in Europe and in the world.



The UEF works in the European Parliament with the Spinelli Group and has more than 30,000 members in 25 national sections and 400 local groups, coordinated by the Brussels-based European Secretariat.



The UEF also has a 13,000-member youth organization.