Negative interest again for 13-week T-bills

Greece auctioned 13-week treasury bills carrying a negative interest rate on Wednesday for a second month in a row, confirming its improved stature in the markets some 14 months after its emergence from the bailout programs.



The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced that its T-bill issue of 375 million euros was oversubscribed more than three times and the interest secured was -0.08 percent, down from -0.02 percent at a similar auction on October 9.