BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Negative interest again for 13-week T-bills

TAGS: Markets

Greece auctioned 13-week treasury bills carrying a negative interest rate on Wednesday for a second month in a row, confirming its improved stature in the markets some 14 months after its emergence from the bailout programs.

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced that its T-bill issue of 375 million euros was oversubscribed more than three times and the interest secured was -0.08 percent, down from -0.02 percent at a similar auction on October 9.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 