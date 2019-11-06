Sorras trial postponed after defendant snubs proceedings

The trial of Artemis Sorras, who had promised to wipe out the debts of Greeks during the country’s financial crisis, started on Wednesday but was postponed until November 18 after the self-declared billionaire failed to turn up.

Sorras and another 22 alleged members of his Convention of Greeks are accused of defrauding Greek citizens who they convinced to donate to the organization with pledges to erase their debts to the state.

The trial was postponed to allow defense lawyers to look over the case file.