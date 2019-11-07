Church launches public information campaign about cremation

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece will be launching a campaign to inform the Greek public of the reasons for its opposition to cremation as a means of disposing of the dead, it decided at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Church has a duty to follow the scriptures on the issue, it said, pointing to the teachings of Christ’s resurrection.

The decision came in response to the launch of operations of Greece’s first crematorium last month on the island of Evia.

A pamphlet will be released as part of the campaign which will be read out to congregations across the country following Sunday services.