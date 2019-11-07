Revised penal code foresees stricter penalties for many

Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras on Wednesday heralded the submission of a series of amendments for the revised penal code, which is expected to go before a vote in Parliament next week, including stricter penalties for convicted pedophiles, human traffickers and those found guilty of breach of faith.

The move followed demands by MPs of both ruling New Democracy and opposition parties for more severe treatment of such offenders.

Tsiaras called on the parties to submit their final proposals by Monday, the last day of committee-level talks before the bill is to go the House’s plenary.