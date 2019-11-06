PM: EU-China protected foods agreement 'a big success' for Greek producers

The Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) agreement signed between the European Union and China on Wednesday will greatly benefit Greek producers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on a Facebook post, commenting on the agreement that protects foods unique to a particular location.

"The PGI agreement between EU and China is a big success for Greece and its producers, as it signifies that, as of this moment, six Greek products - feta cheese, ouzo, Kalamata olives, Chios mastic, Samos wines and Lasithi olive oil - are all protected, and it is possible to add more products later in time," Mitsotakis wrote.

This agreement ensures that some 100 EU products are protected from imitations, holding exclusive rights to their names and the fact that they come from specific regions.

According to an EU statement, the agreement is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.

[ANA-MPA]